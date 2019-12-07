Home

MACMILLAN Dilys (nee Freeman) (Temple, formerly
Muirhouse Farm, Stow)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Dilys, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Graeme Macmillan, gentleman farmer and former Master of Lauderdale Foxhounds, dear mother of Robin, Sandra and the late John, mother-in-law of Hania and dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Friday, December 13, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 7, 2019
