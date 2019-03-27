|
|
|
ROBERTS Diana Margaret
(nee Downie) (Tyninghame)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Diana, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and good friend to many. A celebratory service of Diana's life, to which all are invited, will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, on Monday, April 1. No flowers please, however donations to Maggie's Centre and St Columba's Hospice may be given on retiral. Blue clothing would be appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More