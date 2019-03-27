Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Margaret (Downie) ROBERTS

Notice Condolences

Diana Margaret (Downie) ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Diana Margaret
(nee Downie) (Tyninghame)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Diana, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and good friend to many. A celebratory service of Diana's life, to which all are invited, will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, on Monday, April 1. No flowers please, however donations to Maggie's Centre and St Columba's Hospice may be given on retiral. Blue clothing would be appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.