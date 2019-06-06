Resources More Obituaries for Derek SPINK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Derek SPINK

Notice SPINK Derek Alita, Lewis and Nairn would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy, unfailing kindness and practical support shown to us, both during Derek's illness and after our heartbreaking loss. For the family, friends and professionals who called and visited, travelled long distances, sent flowers and cards, brought food and dispensed much needed hugs, thank you all, we are truly grateful. Thank you for your donations to HLTA Freeman Hospital. Your generosity has been overwhelming. We are lucky and privileged to have you in our lives.

The Spinks xxx. Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices