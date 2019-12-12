|
MUIR Derek Peter, OBE (London / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, following a long illness bravely borne. Derek beloved husband of the late Patricia, much loved father of Gillian, Pamela, Alan, and Jane and dear grandfather and great-grandfather. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations to Parkinson's UK welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 12, 2019