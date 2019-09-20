|
SHANKLAND Denis (Edinburgh / Glasgow)
At the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on September 14, 2019, Denis, a wonderful man and husband to Graham. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and good friend to many. A celebration of Denis's life will be held at Seafield Service Chapel, Edinburgh on Thursday, September 26, at 1 pm, thereafter to Seafield Cemetery, for interment, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please, but donations if desired in Denis's memory to Mary's Meals and Sightsavers International. Bright colours to be worn at the family's request.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 20, 2019