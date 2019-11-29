|
McGARRY
Deirdre "Jill" Fraser
(née MacKenzie) (Edinburgh)
At peace in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on November 20, 2019, Jill, beloved wife of the late William (Bill), loving mother of Kevin, Elizabeth, Liam and Shona, a loving grandmother of 8, a great-grandmother and sister to her family. A funeral will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, December 5, at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Corstorphine Hill Cemetery, at 1.30 pm. All welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 29, 2019