David STURGEON

David STURGEON Notice
STURGEON David (Eskbank)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, David (former Deputy Secretary and Registrar at Heriot Watt University), much loved husband of Nancy, loving father of Lesley, the late Garry and David and a devoted grandfather. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, June 27, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, however donations if desired will be taken in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
