More Obituaries for David STRACHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David STRACHAN

David STRACHAN Notice
STRACHAN David (Duddingston)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, David, former head teacher of Bruntsfield Primary School. Beloved husband of Dorothy, adored dad of Lyndsey, much respected father-in-law to Gareth, dearly loved grandad of Iona and Kerr. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, December 11, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 4, 2019
