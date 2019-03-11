Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00
Piershill Cemetery
SOMERVILLE David (New Town)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home on February 22, 2019, aged 89, will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Former history teacher at Broughton High School and Royal High and a member of the Royal Burgess Golf Club. A graveside service will be held at Piershill Cemetery on Friday, March 15, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Flowers, if desired, to McKenzie & Millar, 83-89 Great Junction Street, EH6 5HZ.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 11, 2019
