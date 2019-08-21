Home

SHANNON David (Quothquan)
18/08/1928 - 16/08/2019
David died peacefully, in Wishaw General Hospital, on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy, father of Kenneth, Alison and Patrick and grandfather of Tess, Molly, Samantha, Hailey, Sarah, Jamie, Katie and Ben, father-in-law of Lee, Tony and Pauline, a favourite uncle, colleague and friend, so dearly loved by everyone. A service of Committal, Thanksgiving and Celebration will be held in Libberton and Quothquan Kirk, Libberton, South Lanarkshire, on Monday, August 26, at 1 pm, followed by refreshments at Cornhill Castle Hotel, Coulter Road, Biggar. Everyone is invited. Family flowers only, please, but donations to The Clydesdale Christian Youth Trust. would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 21, 2019
