QUINN David (Dalkeith / Airdrie)
Suddenly, on June 19, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, David (Lismore Rugby Club), beloved husband of Irene, step-dad to Jane, brother of Alastair, brother-in-law to Angela and uncle to Alex and Angus. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, July 3, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but if desired a donation in lieu to a . A retiral collection will be taken for David's charities.
Published in The Scotsman on June 27, 2019
