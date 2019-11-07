Home

David Neil GORDON

GORDON David Neil In loving memory of our dearly loved son, stepson, dad and brother, David Neil Gordon, taken from us so suddenly, on November 6, 2012.
Memories of you, David, fill each single day,
And though the heartache lessens, it never goes away.
We couldn't have imagined the loss that lay in store,
But to have you was a blessing,
That will last forever more.
Rest in peace.
Mum, David, Karen and David xxx.
I miss you buddy.
xx
David
Not just today, but every day, we love you, miss you and think about you.
You are forever in our hearts.
Karen, Dad and David.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 7, 2019
