Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MCKELVIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MCKELVIE

Notice Condolences

David MCKELVIE Notice
MCKELVIE David Suddenly, at home, after a long illness, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, David, aged 55 years. Beloved husband of Susie, loving dad to Calum and Dougal, treasured son of Mary and the late Joe and a dearly loved brother of Meg and Neil. Funeral service to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday, December 16, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made for Macmillan.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -