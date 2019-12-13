|
MCKELVIE David Suddenly, at home, after a long illness, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, David, aged 55 years. Beloved husband of Susie, loving dad to Calum and Dougal, treasured son of Mary and the late Joe and a dearly loved brother of Meg and Neil. Funeral service to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday, December 16, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made for Macmillan.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 13, 2019