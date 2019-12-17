Home

Peacefully, at Arbroath Hospital, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, David Stewart, husband of the late Rosemary, much loved father of Kenny and Shirley, cherished grandfather, brother, father-in-law, and dear friend. Funeral service at Monifieth Parish Church, on Monday, December 23, at 10 am, followed by committal service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, may be made to League of Friends, Arbroath Infirmary.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 17, 2019
