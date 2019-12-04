|
|
|
INNES David ( Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, David, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Jennifer and Robin, also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Service at St Peter's Episcopal Church, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, December 19, at 1 pm, thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery for
2 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given in aid of Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 4, 2019