|
|
|
GOODWIN David (Queensferry Road / Craigmount)
Peacefully, at Belgrave Lodge Nursing Home, on March 14, 2019, David, aged 92 years, loving husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad to Sylvia, Karen and Brenda, grandad to Laura, Amy, Martin and Scott and great-grandad to Sophie, Finlay and Zelda Rae and father-in-law to George, Paul and Barry. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, March 28, at
11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More