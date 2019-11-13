Home

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30
Longniddry Parish Church
Constance Jessie "Connie" (Thomson) MILLAR

Constance Jessie "Connie" (Thomson) MILLAR Notice
MILLAR Constance (Connie) Jessie (nee Thomson) (Longniddry)
At Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on November 6, 2019, Connie, loved wife of George for 63 years and dear mum to Alan and Hazel. Loving gran to Katy, Graeme, Baird and Freya. A private family service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Thursday, November 21, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Longniddry Parish Church, at 11.30 am, to which everyone is most welcome. No flowers please, however, a retiring collection will be taken to be divided between Cancer Research UK, JDRF and Crohn's and Colitis UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 13, 2019
