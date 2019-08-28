Home

MacIVER
Colin (Castle Douglas)
On August 22, 2019, at home in Abercromby Road, Castle Douglas, Colin MacPherson MacIver, late of the RBS. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, a much missed father and grandfather. Funeral service will be held at Roucan Loch Crematorium, on Monday, September 2, at 2 pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. If so desired, donations to the Down's Syndrome Association may be given at the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019
