HART Colin (Newstead, Melrose)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on Monday, March 25, 2019, Colin, beloved husband and best friend of Diana, loving father of Robbie and Cathie, father-in-law of Rabea and proud and loving grandad of Samuel and Finn. Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Melrose, on Friday, April 5, at 11 am, followed by interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, at 11.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for RNLI and Holy Trinity Church.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
