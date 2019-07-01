Home

Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Colette (Spiers) CAMPBELL

CAMPBELL Colette (nee Spiers) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, on June 26, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Colette, aged 60 years. Greatly missed wife of Mark, much loved mum to Blythe and cherished sister to Morag, Charis, Anne and Olwyn, loving auntie to eight wonderful nieces and nephews and great-aunt to a fantastic great nephew. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, July 5, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on July 1, 2019
