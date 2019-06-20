|
DUFFY Cliff (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on June 16, 2019, Cliff, adored husband of Helen, much loved father of John and step-father of Lynn and Scott and dear grandad of Jess, Sarah, Ellie and Hamish. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, June 28, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of the Chest, Heart and .
Published in The Scotsman on June 20, 2019
