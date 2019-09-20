|
SMALL Christopher (Edinburgh / Lismore)
Peacefully, at home in Edinburgh, on September 10, 2019, beloved husband of Margaret and a dearly loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather formerly of "Park" Island of Lismore. Funeral service will be held at Stockbridge Parish Church, Edinburgh on Tuesday, September 24, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter immediate family will attend Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel for the committal. There will be a retiral collection at the church in favour of The British Red Cross. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 20, 2019