|
|
|
MAIR Christine Margaret (Winchburgh / Cupar)
Peacefully,, in Victoria Infirmary, Kirkcaldy, on March 20, 2019, after a long battle, Christine (nee Simpson), beloved wife and best friend of Alan, loving mum to Elinor and Sheena, devoted granny to Adam and Camilla and proud mother-in-law to David and Simon. Funeral service to be held in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 pm, on Monday, April 1, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given to Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More