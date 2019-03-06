|
MUNRO Christina (Girvan)
Very sad to announce that Chris died in Ayr Hospital on February 27, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. Chris, was a beloved sister, aunt, mum, gran, widow of Bill and former teacher at St Catherine's primary school Gracemount in Edinburgh. Her funeral will be at Masonhill Crematorium in Ayr on Friday, March 15, at 12 noon. No flowers please, but donations can be made in her memory to Mary's Meals and the RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2019
