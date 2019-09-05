Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Chadwick Funeral Service (Crowmarsh Gifford, Wallingford)
33 Benson Lane
Wallingford, Berkshire OX10 8ED
01491 825222
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:00
St Laurence Church
Warborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte BEDFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Mary (Gaby) BEDFORD

Notice Condolences

Charlotte Mary (Gaby) BEDFORD Notice
BEDFORD Charlotte Mary (Gaby) ( of Warborough)
Died August 24, 2019. For 50 years the beloved, Beloved wife of Piers and loving mother of James and Tim. Funeral 2 pm, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at St Laurence Church Warborough.
Stop all the clocks…etc
Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, for Sue Ryder Hospice Nettlebed, may be sent c/o Howard Chadwick Funeral Service, 33 Benson Lane, Crowmarsh, OX10 8ED, or made online via www.chadwicksfuneralservice.co.uk.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.