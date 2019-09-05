|
|
|
BEDFORD Charlotte Mary (Gaby) ( of Warborough)
Died August 24, 2019. For 50 years the beloved, Beloved wife of Piers and loving mother of James and Tim. Funeral 2 pm, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at St Laurence Church Warborough.
Stop all the clocks…etc
Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, for Sue Ryder Hospice Nettlebed, may be sent c/o Howard Chadwick Funeral Service, 33 Benson Lane, Crowmarsh, OX10 8ED, or made online via www.chadwicksfuneralservice.co.uk.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019