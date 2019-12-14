Home

Charlotte DUFF

Charlotte DUFF Notice
DUFF Charlotte (Longforgan)
At peace at last. After a short stay at Royal Victoria Hospital, Dundee, on Monday, December 9, 2019. Charlotte (nee White), (former GP), in her 96th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late James , much loved mum of Anne, Elizabeth and the late Jim, much loved mother-in-law of Alex, very much loved grandma of Peter and Claire and loved great-grandma of Logan, Niamh and Skye, dear great-aunt of Lisa and Jennifer. Funeral service at Longforgan Parish Church, on Thursday, December 19, at 11 am,to which all family and friends are respectfully invited , interment thereafter within Longforgan Churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired may be given at the church in aid of Barnardo's and Longforgan Parish Church.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 14, 2019
