Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:45
The Methodist Church
Pott Row
Charles William HUME VOEGELI

Charles William HUME VOEGELI Notice
HUME VOEGELI Charles William (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, aged 97 years, at Lower Farm Care Home, King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 10.45 am, surrounded by grieving family and carers. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Mary Boyes, father of Andrew and Ann, father-in-law to Chantal and Peter, proud grandfather to Alan, Niall, Kerry and Charlotte. Doting great-grandfather to Josh, Kat, Holly and Millie. So loved and will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service at The Methodist Church, Pott Row on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12.45 pm, followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for RAF Benevolent Fund and Macmillan Cancer Support , may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 18, 2019
