Peacefully, after a short illness, on November 25, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, Charlie, beloved husband and soulmate of Joan (nee Boyd), much loved dad of Simon and Carolyn, devoted grandad to Fiona, Heather and Luke and father-in-law to Eleanor and Grant, loving brother of Christine and Mary. After a private interment a service of celebration for Charlie's life will be held at Kirkliston Parish Church, on Wednesday, December 11, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please, but donations may be made to St Columba's Hospice and Rotary's Polio Plus.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 4, 2019
