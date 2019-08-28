|
|
|
DAVIDSON Charles George (New Town / Kyle of Tongue)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, aged 94, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a short illness, Charles, beloved husband and constant companion of Nancy, father to Kirsten, Karen and the late Calum and Kai. Proud grandfather of fifteen and great-grandfather of thirteen (at the last count.) A celebration of his life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, September 5, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Edinburgh Erskine Care Home, where Charles was well looked after.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019