Resources More Obituaries for Cecilia JENKINS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cecilia JENKINS

Notice JENKINS Cecilia The family of the Late Cecilia (Celia) wish to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and beautiful flowers received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all at Dorward House and to Townhead Surgery for their kind care and attention. Grateful thanks to the Rev Graeme Bruce for his most comforting service and to Joe Wishart for his lovely tribute. Thanks also to Emslie S. Collier, Funeral Directors and to all who paid their last respects to Celia at Parkgrove Crematorium and donated generously £282.10, towards the Gurkhas Welfare Trust . Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices