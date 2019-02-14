Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia JENKINS

Notice Condolences

Cecilia JENKINS Notice
JENKINS Cecilia Peacefully, at Dorward House, Montrose, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Cecilia (Celia), aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Celia, Pam and Glen, a dear mother-in-law, a devoted nan and great-gran, a much loved aunt. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, February 15, at 12.30 pm, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the crematorium door towards The Gurkhas Welfare Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.