JENKINS Cecilia Peacefully, at Dorward House, Montrose, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Cecilia (Celia), aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Celia, Pam and Glen, a dear mother-in-law, a devoted nan and great-gran, a much loved aunt. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, February 15, at 12.30 pm, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the crematorium door towards The Gurkhas Welfare Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
