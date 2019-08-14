Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Catriona WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catriona (McLaren) WHITE

Notice Condolences

Catriona (McLaren) WHITE Notice
WHITE Catriona (née McLaren) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in her sleep at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Catriona, loving wife of Alasdair, much loved mum of Fraser and Alison and a wonderful granma of Nia, Logan, Hannah and Jessica. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, at
1 pm. Family flowers only please, however a collection will be taken in aid of Kirriemuir Day Care Centre and Edinburgh Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.