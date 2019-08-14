|
WHITE Catriona (née McLaren) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in her sleep at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Catriona, loving wife of Alasdair, much loved mum of Fraser and Alison and a wonderful granma of Nia, Logan, Hannah and Jessica. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, at
1 pm. Family flowers only please, however a collection will be taken in aid of Kirriemuir Day Care Centre and Edinburgh Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2019