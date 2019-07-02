|
SUTTON Catherine May (née MacKay) (Grantown-on-Spey)
Formerly of Craiglynne Hotel, Nethybridge Hotel and Speyside Sports, Grantown-on-Spey. Wife of Colin (married for 74 years), mother of Ewan, Sherie and Trudie, gran to Tricia, Lucy, James and Alice, great-gran to Charlie and Patsy Belle. Passed away, at Grandview Care Home, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Funeral service to be held at Inverallan Parish Church, on Saturday, July 6, at 10.30 am and thereafter to Grantown New Cemetery. No black ties at the family's request. No flowers, thank you, however, donations may be given to benefit Alzheimer Scotland. Enquiries to John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. 01479 87 2222 or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on July 2, 2019