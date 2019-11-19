Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
GALLOWAY Catherine (Cath) (Eskbank)
Suddenly, at home in the afternoon of Sunday, November 10, 2019, Cath passed away. Cath leaves behind her husband Donald, her daughters Laura and Ruth and her mother June. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, November 22, at 12 noon - All Welcome. The family asks for all those attending to wear colour or pattern, to celebrate Cath's life. Family flowers only please, but there will be a collection after the service in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 19, 2019
