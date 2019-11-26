Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
DOIG Caroline May,
ChM, FRCSE, FRCS (Edinburgh)
Caroline, a retired Consultant Paediatric Surgeon (Manchester) and much loved daughter of the late George and May Doig, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home in Edinburgh, on November 14, 2019. Caroline will be sadly missed by her family, god children and many close friends. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, December 2, at
11 am, to which all are welcome.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 26, 2019
