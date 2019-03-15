Home

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
15:00
Old Parish Church
High Street
Peebles
GORDON-DUFF Caroline (Haddington)
Caroline Orby (née Gascoigne), peacefully on March 7, 2019, aged 72. Adored mother of Hersey and Philippa. Deeply loved and loving grandmother of Flora and Jack. Sister of the late Hugh and half-sister to Matilda. Private family funeral followed by a service to celebrate her life on April 9, 2019, at
3 pm, in the Old Parish Church, High Street, Peebles and afterwards at Peebles Hydro. All welcome.
No flowers please. Her ashes will be interred at Foulis Castle, Evanton at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 15, 2019
