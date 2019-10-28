Home

GIBSON Cameron (Callander)
John and Isobel, Malcolm and Eilidh are heartbroken to tell you of the tragic, sudden death of Cameron David Rodger Gibson, BVMS, MRCVS, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A so loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague. Join us to laugh, cry and say goodbye as we celebrate twenty four amazing years together. Service on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1 pm, in Callander Kirk, FK17 8BN and afterwards for haggis, neeps and tatties. Kilts, tartan and wellies optional. Please come.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 28, 2019
