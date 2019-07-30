Home

Dr C. P. LOWTHER

Dr C. P. LOWTHER Notice
LOWTHER Dr C. P. (Lennox Street, Edinburgh)
Very peacefully, at Murrayfield House, Edinburgh on July 21, 2019, surrounded by family and the compassionate staff of Blinkbonny floor, Tony Lowther, aged 95 years, beloved husband of the late Jean, cherished father of Sheena, Cliff, Fiona and Johanna, a proud and happy grandfather, much loved brother of the late Glen - both great men and medics. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Tuesday, August 6, at 1.30 pm. happy clothes with a touch of tartan. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to The Royal Celtic Society or The Carlyle Society.
Published in The Scotsman on July 30, 2019
