Dr C. Christopher (CC) SMITH

Dr C. Christopher (CC) SMITH Notice
SMITH Dr C. Christopher (CC) (Maryculter)
Sadly, after a hard fought battle, Dr C. Christopher Smith (CC), retired Consultant Physician, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, died at home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Deeply loved husband of Sheila, father of Mike, Roddy, Joanna and papa to his eight grandchildren. Funeral service in Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes, on Tuesday, July 16, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, at the chapel exit door, for Leukaemia Research.
Published in The Scotsman on July 11, 2019
