Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00
Jedburgh Old and Trinity Parish Church
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00
Castlewood Cemetery
Jedburgh
MIDDLETON Bryson (Jedburgh, Scottish Borders)
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Bryson, The Friars, Jedburgh, beloved husband of Isabel, proud father of Alex, Bryson and Alan, loving father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Service in Jedburgh Old and Trinity Parish Church, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11 am, with interment in Castlewood Cemetery, Jedburgh, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made towards Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on July 26, 2019
