Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan BRICKWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan BRICKWELL

Notice Condolences

Bryan BRICKWELL Notice
BRICKWELL Bryan (Swanston)
Bryan Brickwell died peacefully, on May 23, 2019, following a long illness. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, July 2, at 1.30 pm. Much loved husband of Irene, cherished father to Donald, Jennifer and Carolyn and treasured grandad to Ryan, Emily, Abby and Katie. Family flowers only please, however donations would be greatly appreciated for Marie Curie and Leuchie House. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Scotsman on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.