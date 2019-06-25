|
BRICKWELL Bryan (Swanston)
Bryan Brickwell died peacefully, on May 23, 2019, following a long illness. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, July 2, at 1.30 pm. Much loved husband of Irene, cherished father to Donald, Jennifer and Carolyn and treasured grandad to Ryan, Emily, Abby and Katie. Family flowers only please, however donations would be greatly appreciated for Marie Curie and Leuchie House. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Scotsman on June 25, 2019
