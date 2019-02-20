Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
St. Magnus Cathedral St Rognvald Chapel
Kirkwall, Orkney
Bryan Angus STOVE

Bryan Angus STOVE Notice
STOVE Bryan Angus (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, aged 77, at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after a long illness.
Dearly beloved husband of Isabel, proud dad to Mike and Grame, devoted grandad to Jamie, Georgia, Callum, Ewan and Isla. Much loved and dearly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at St. Magnus Cathedral St Rognvald Chapel, Kirkwall, Orkney, on Wednesday, February 20, at 11 am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK. A ceremony celebrating Bryan's life will be held in Edinburgh at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 20, 2019
