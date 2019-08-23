Home

McKENZIE
Bruce (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Bruce, dearly loved dad, grandad and brother of all the family. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church. RIP. Reception followed by funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart RC Church, Lauriston, Edinburgh, EH3 9DJ, on Thursday, August 29, at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Seafield Crematorium, Seafield Place Edinburgh, EH6 7QP, commensing at 2 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only donations if desired to Little Sisters of the Poor, Cumnock Road, Glasgow.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 23, 2019
