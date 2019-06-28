Home

ROBERTSON Bruce Alexander (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on June 22, 2019, Bruce, late of Customs and Excise
and Forestry Commission. Beloved husband of Imogene, adored dad of Lindsey, Laura and Erica, dear grandad of Connor, Neil, Innes and Max.
Gentle and wise, greatly loved by all.
Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on June 28, 2019
