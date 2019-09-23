|
CONNOR Brian Thomas (South Gyle)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, aged 84 and 3/4. Brian, beloved Dad of Susan, Chris and Paul, father-in-law of Derek and Helen and Grandad of Sean, Daniel, Pauline, Angus, Alice, Ethan, Ray, Rhiannon and Jasmine. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, October 2, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 23, 2019