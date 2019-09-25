Home

Brian Hastings DICKIE

DICKIE Brian Hastings (Spango, Sanquhar)
The family would like to thank everyone most sincerely for their kind thoughts, cards and flowers received after our recent bereavement. Thank you to all who attended the memorial service at Sanquhar Church and for the generous donations to the retiring collection, which will be divided between the Renal Unit and Critical Care Ward, at Dumfries Royal Infirmary. Thanks also to Reverend John Lochrie, for his comforting service, A. Muir Funeral Directors, Memories Forever and Lochside House Hotel, for their services and professionalism.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019
