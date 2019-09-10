Home

Brian Hastings DICKIE Notice
DICKIE Brian Hastings (Sanquhar )
Suddenly, but peacefully at Dumfries Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Brian, aged 66 years, of Spango, Sanquhar. Beloved husband of Elma, father of Jill, Morag and Susan, father-in-law of David and Andrew and proud granpa of Sophie, Emily and Archie. A memorial service will be held at St Bride's Church, Sanquhar on Wednesday, September 11,at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations to The Renal and Critical Care Units at DGRI. Private cremation service.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 10, 2019
