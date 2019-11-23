|
HARDY Rev Brian (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, on November 16, 2019, Brian, son of Albert and Edith, brother of Jean, Mary, Kay and Allan, beloved uncle and great-uncle. Faithful and much loved priest in Rugeley, Downing College, Livingston, Telford, Coates Hall Theological College, St Columba's by the Castle, Edinburgh and St Andrews Episcopal Church, St Andrews. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, on Saturday, December 7, at 11 am. There will be a Thanksgiving Service at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 8, at 3.30 pm. All welcome to both. Family flowers only. Retiring collections for Shelter.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 23, 2019