Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda CORMACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda CORMACK

Notice Condolences

Brenda CORMACK Notice
CORMACK Brenda (South Queensferry)
Peacefully, at St John's Rest Home, Melrose, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Brenda, aged 90 years, wife of the late George, loving mother of George, David, Alistair and Fraser and a dear mother-in-law and grandmother to her family. Funeral service at Queensferry Parish Church, on Thursday, June 6, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Cremation thereafter private. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for RSABI.
Published in The Scotsman on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.