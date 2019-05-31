|
|
|
CORMACK Brenda (South Queensferry)
Peacefully, at St John's Rest Home, Melrose, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Brenda, aged 90 years, wife of the late George, loving mother of George, David, Alistair and Fraser and a dear mother-in-law and grandmother to her family. Funeral service at Queensferry Parish Church, on Thursday, June 6, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Cremation thereafter private. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for RSABI.
Published in The Scotsman on May 31, 2019
Read More