MATHISON Bill (Lauder)
Agnes and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Bill. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Lauder Health Centre and Borders General Hospital for their loving care and attention. Thanks also to all who attended Borders Crematorium and gave so generously to the retiring collection sum of £1342 for Diabetes UK and to Rev Victoria Linford for her comforting service and Thomas Brown & Sons for their caring professional service.
Published in The Scotsman on June 20, 2019
